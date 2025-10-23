Times Now Navbharat YouTube channel restored after brief removal

New Delhi: Times Now Navbharat’s official YouTube channel returned to the platform on Thursday after a brief removal earlier in the day.

At the time of publishing, the channel handle and video library were accessible again, and live streams had resumed.

Earlier, users who tried to access the channel saw a notice that it had been removed for violating Community Guidelines, prompting speculation across social media.

Times Network had told BestMediaInfo.com that the disappearance was due to a technical glitch and that efforts were underway to revive the channel.

The restored channel shows a large Hindi-news footprint with over 22 million subscribers and a high daily cadence of uploads. The channel appeared active, with live and recent videos available to view.

YouTube has, in the past, reinstated channels and content following platform-side issues, and publishers occasionally report temporary takedowns that are later reversed.

While the company has not commented on today’s incident, Times Network has maintained that no violation was involved.

Times Now Navbharat launched in 2021 and has expanded its distribution for diaspora audiences, including carriage in Canada this year as part of Times Network’s international push.

The development comes weeks after India TV reported a major breach of its YouTube channel on September 12, saying unidentified cybercriminals “suspected to be of Russian origin” deleted over two lakh archived videos and disrupted the live feed.

Managing Director and CEO Ritu Dhawan had called it an attack on “free and independent journalism,” adding that the broadcaster was working with YouTube and cybersecurity authorities to restore content and strengthen defences. India TV did not share technical details or timelines for full restoration at the time.