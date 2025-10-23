Hyundai Motor India appoints Sunil Moolchandani as Function Head, National Sales

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced the appointment of Sunil Moolchandani as Function Head, National Sales.

With over two decades of experience in the automotive sector, Moolchandani has led high-performing teams and driven market expansion across urban, rural, institutional and commercial segments.

He brings expertise in strategic sales leadership, customer lifecycle management, market development and large-scale team transformation.

“Moolchandani brings deep expertise in strategic sales leadership, customer lifecycle management, market development across urban, rural, institutional and commercial segments, besides team transformation across large-scale operations,” HMIL stated.

Moolchandani has previously held leadership positions with prominent automotive and mobility brands, where he was responsible for sales transformation, dealer network expansion and customer engagement strategies. His experience also includes leveraging data-driven insights and optimising channel performance.

“His appointment underscores HMIL’s focus on nurturing talent, embracing transformation and delivering value to customers and stakeholders alike,” the company added.