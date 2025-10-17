Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 17, 2025

- Oct 17, 2025 17:02 IST
Pepper Content rebrands as Pepper, introduces AI-native marketing model
The rebranding introduces a refreshed logo, visual identity, and tagline, along with expanded AI-driven services designed to help brands and marketers. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 16:59 IST
ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh to air special Muhurat Trading 2025 broadcast
The Muhurat Trading 2025 special on ET NOW will air from 1 pm to 3 pm, featuring Nilesh Shah, Sunil Singhania, and Vijay Kedia in a roundtable on market trends and investing themes. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 16:55 IST
PVR INOX Q2 ad income hits post-pandemic high; revenue up 12% as admissions surge
Ad income rose 15% year on year to Rs 125.6 crore in Q2, helped by longer campaigns on a blockbuster slate. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 15:53 IST
IAS rolls out AI-powered brand safety for Meta Threads
IAS uses AI-powered Multimedia Technology to analyse video, images, audio, and text at scale, providing advertisers with independent safety and suitability measures across Meta platforms. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 15:35 IST
Test Twenty® launches as new cricket format, Centrick appointed as design agency
The 80-over Test Twenty® format combines two innings of 20 overs per side, allowing results as a win, loss, tie, or draw, with guidance from AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Mahew Hayden, Harbhajan Singh. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 13:20 IST
‘Z’ and Baseball United collaborate to stream professional baseball across India
All 21 games of Baseball United’s Season One will be broadcast live in India on Zee5 and three ‘Z’ channels, with commentary in English and Hindi. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 13:17 IST
Garnier Men appoints Abhishek Sharma as brand ambassador
Simha of Garnier Men highlighted Abhishek Sharma’s dedication, energy, and confidence as key qualities in his new association with the brand. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 11:50 IST
Jeevansathi unveils new logo reflecting modern matchmaking
The company said the new logo symbolises the balance between technology and emotion, mirroring how today’s generation approaches relationships with intent and individuality. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 11:33 IST
How brands are lighting up Diwali with creativity, culture and connection
From family moments to digital experiences, brands are crafting Diwali campaigns that highlight creativity, celebration, and meaningful engagement with consumers. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 11:26 IST
Asia Cup 2025 ad volumes jump 38% per channel per match even as advertiser count dips: TAM
TAM counts show advertisers fell from 55+ in 2022 to 50+ in 2025, categories eased from 50+ to 45+, and brands dipped from 85+ to 80+. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 10:55 IST
Nestlé announces global layoffs of 16,000 jobs
The job cuts, set to unfold over the next two years, will impact markets and functions across the globe and are subject to consultations in various regions. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 10:44 IST
Eternal ramps ad spend to Rs 806 crore in Q2 as quick commerce marketing jumps 4x YoY
H1 FY26 advertising and sales promotion hits Rs 1,477 crore versus Rs 817 crore a year ago; standalone A&P at Rs 464 crore in Q2 as Eternal pushes user acquisition and frequency in quick commerce. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 10:40 IST
New SEBI show-cause hits ZEEL amid ongoing MCA inspection
According to the statutory filing, the SCN alleges certain violations of SEBI regulations in relation to an alleged lien on a property in FY 2018–19. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 10:02 IST
Zee expects stronger H2 on FMCG uptick and ratings gains despite softer Q2
Profit after tax at Rs 76.5 crore as ad revenue slips 12%; costs seen stabilising in H2 while ZEE5 tops Rs 300 crore with sharply lower losses. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 09:25 IST
Cadbury’s ‘Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’ is missing this Diwali and India’s sweet tooth can feel it
This year, for the first time since 2004, Cadbury’s iconic festive tagline, once as synonymous with Diwali as diyas and discounts is missing from the country’s advertising landscape. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 09:14 IST
In Bharat, L’oréal Professionnel puts local relevance first for market success
Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, the company’s General Manager, revealed that L’Oréal does not roll out every global launch in India; instead, the brand focuses on ensuring local relevance. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 08:55 IST
ZEE5 crosses Rs 300 crore with losses down 80% in Q2 FY26
ZEE5’s quarterly revenue rose 32% year-on-year, aided by new content across seven languages and a revised subscription architecture. Read more...
- Oct 17, 2025 08:52 IST
Culver Max FY25 profit dips 45% to Rs 481 crore, revenue down 4.3%
Total income of the company - which owns over 25 channels in entertainment, sports, and infotainment along with OTT platform SonyLiv - was at Rs 6,459.43 crore in FY25. Read more...
