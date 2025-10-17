New Delhi: Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global media measurement and optimisation platform, has extended its Total Media Quality (TMQ) coverage for Meta to include independent Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Threads.

The service uses IAS’s AI-powered Multimedia Technology, which analyses video, images, audio, and text to evaluate content at scale, offering advertisers a third-party measure of content safety and suitability. The expansion complements IAS’s existing coverage across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

“IAS’s AI-driven content-level analysis enables advertisers to drive performance and confidently scale their investments with trusted, third-party, independent measurement,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS.

“We continue to innovate and deepen our relationships with global partners like Meta to provide end-to-end campaign support for advertisers across every screen and channel.”

Threads has more than 400 million monthly active users globally as of August 2025. IAS’s Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement provides:

Third-party validation for safe and suitable content adjacency on Threads, enabling advertisers to monitor the performance of Meta Inventory Filters for campaign objectives.

Content-level insights within the IAS Signal UI, offering a unified view of campaign performance.

Industry-aligned classification with insights across key categories and risk levels.

Frame-by-frame analysis using Multimedia Technology, combining image, audio, and text signals for precise content classification.

Global coverage in 34 languages, providing a comprehensive solution for advertisers.

Previously, in October 2024, IAS launched Content Block Lists for Meta as the primary provider for this optimisation tool. In April 2024, the company expanded Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement to include misinformation categories aligned with industry standards across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

In February 2024, IAS introduced its AI-driven TMQ Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels, providing advanced measurement coverage in partnership with Meta.