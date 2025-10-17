New Delhi: Garnier Men, a men’s skincare brand under L’Oréal India, has introduced its new AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser and appointed India’s T20 batsman, Abhishek Sharma, as its brand ambassador.

Speaking about the launch, Ajay Simha, General Manager, Marketing at Garnier, said, “Garnier Men has always been about innovation and efficacy, driven by a commitment to democratize beauty for men in India. We are thrilled to welcome Abhishek Sharma to our brand family, an individual who perfectly embodies the values of excellence & genuine performances with his vibrant energy, unwavering dedication on the field, and the sheer confidence he brings to every game.”

He added, “With our innovative new product, AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser, we are set to take Garnier Men to newer heights, reinforcing our position as India’s number one men's face wash brand. We anticipate an exciting phase ahead, delivering high-performance yet gentle skincare solutions that help men feel confident and ready to face any challenge in their own skin every day.”

Abhishek Sharma on joining the brand said,“It’s an honour to join the Garnier family. The brand has always represented confidence, authenticity, and care, the qualities I believe in. As someone constantly exposed to the sun and long hours outdoors, taking care of my skin is important to me. It’s great to partner with a brand that understands the modern man’s lifestyle and skincare needs.”