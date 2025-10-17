New Delhi: L’Oréal Professionnel India is refining what it means to be a global brand operating in a local market. At the centre of this effort is Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, the company’s General Manager, who believes that L’Oréal’s global guidelines are not restrictions but a framework for local innovation.

In conversation with BestMediaInfo, she discussed how the brand aligns international standards with India’s unique consumer insights, through local testing, data-driven decisions, and education-led growth for salon professionals.

Vigier revealed the brand’s work in India comes down to a simple tension: operate as a global company with strict guidelines, and simultaneously make marketing and product choices that resonate locally. Her message is clear and repeated throughout, L’Oréal’s global framework is a starting point, not a straitjacket.

“We’re a global brand, so everything, from our imagery to our products, is crafted at the global level. Because we are global, we follow very strict guidelines. But these guidelines are actually a framework, and within that framework, we have freedom,” Vigier noted.

That freedom, she explained, is exercised through relentless consumer research and local testing. Global trends set the stage, but the local palette and performance come from India-specific work. Mathilde uses the brown, Mocha Mousse trend as an example: the trend itself was global, but “the palette was local.” She described how L’Oréal tested shades across hundreds of Indian consumers, including men, to find what truly complements Indian skin tones.

“We do care massively about our consumers and customers. We very often interact with them, do studies, and try to see what resonates most. So, do we do everything the same way everywhere? No. That’s the liberty within the framework. Do we launch everything that’s launched globally? No. Do we work on local relevancy? 100%,” Vigier explained.

Product performance is treated with the same local rigour. “We don’t import anything at L’Oréal Professionnel before testing it on Indian hair, because Indian hair has its own specificities. And within Indian hair, there are millions of types. One product might work superbly on Caucasian hair but differently on Indian hair. So, we test, we learn, and we adapt.” In short, if a product won’t perform for Indian hair profiles, it won’t be simply transplanted from a global launch.

This approach extends to distribution and media strategy as well. Mathilde stressed consistency of offering while recognising India’s internal diversity and fluid population movement. “We offer the same thing everywhere, but train our education teams to help hairdressers pick the right shade based on skin tone and hair type.” In other words, L’Oréal’s local playbook is not to fragment the product line but to upskill the people who advise consumers.

“The idea is to reach consumers where they are,” she said, referring to the brand’s “digital window” initiative. It provides tools and platforms for salons and professionals to showcase their work on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and more. The goal is not just to be visible but to make professional hair services aspirational, accessible, and credible.

Influencer marketing is part of that ecosystem, but Mathilde is cautious about overstating its power. “We are happy to give them the possibility to grow. L’Oréal has always had very strong digital and even AI guidelines. We have a rule book to follow. We make sure we work with honest people with credibility.” To enforce that credibility, the company uses tracking tools to ensure we collaborate with the right people for the right audience, delivering the right message.”

If hairdressers are central to the proposition, education is the vehicle. “For hairdressers, the best way to reach them is through education. If you’re only there to sell or ask something, it’s no use. Education is at the heart of what we do. It’s not just a marketing strategy; it’s our DNA,” she said.



Tech is another pillar. L’Oréal Professionnel positions itself as a “beauty tech” company and has rolled out tools that change the consultation experience. “Technology helps bridge that imagination gap, and that’s why we call ourselves a beauty tech company. Tech is an integral part of everything we do.” Tools like virtual try-on and AI-powered scalp analysis make aspirational colours and treatments tangible, reducing hesitation and delivering informed recommendations.

Measurement is pragmatic and campaign-specific. “We measure everything we do,” Mathilde said, noting that awareness and ROI campaigns require different KPIs. The throughline is clear: every campaign must be justified by a metric that links back to audience, message and moment.

Beyond tools and campaigns, L’Oréal’s local relevancy effort has a cultural dimension. One persistent barrier in India is the social acceptability of “fashion colour” versus grey coverage. “One key challenge is breaking the barrier to fashion colour,” she noted.

Finally, the brand’s larger purpose surfaces in small, human stories. “We are a beauty tech company that creates beauty that moves the world,” she said, an apt summation of a strategy that pairs global scale with local sensitivity, data with craft, and technology with human uplift. In a market as diverse and mobile as India, that blend is less an option than a necessity.





The conversation took place alongside the launch of L’Oréal Professionnel’s collaboration with designers Shantnu & Nikhil for a limited-edition collection titled “Hair That Speaks Couture.” The partnership celebrates the coming together of high fashion and hair expertise, drawing inspiration from the structure and detailing of Shantnu & Nikhil’s couture designs, enhanced by L’Oréal Professionnel’s innovation. The collaboration also features exclusive packaging, complete with a custom-designed scarf.