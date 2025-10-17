New Delhi: PVR INOX reported its highest post-pandemic FY26 Q2 advertising income at Rs 125.6 crore, up 15% year on year, as marketers extended campaign lengths on the back of a strong content line-up.

The company also posted its highest post-pandemic H1 ad income at Rs 235.2 crore, up 16% YoY.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, revenue rose 12% YoY to Rs 1,843.2 crore, EBITDA was Rs 327.3 crore, and PAT was Rs 126.5 crore.

Ad gains, the company said, were “driven by longer campaigns due to blockbuster-led visibility.”

Average admissions climbed to 44.5 million in Q2, with ATP at Rs 262 and SPH at Rs 134, the highest admissions in two years alongside firm pricing.

On the box office, management highlighted a record 12 films crossing Rs 100 crore in Q2, taking the H1 tally to 22 hits, underscoring a recovery powered by breadth across languages rather than a few mega-grossers. Hollywood and regional slates contributed meaningfully alongside Hindi titles.

Operationally, PVR INOX reduced net debt to Rs 618.8 crore, the lowest since the merger, supported by stronger operating cash flows and lower capex intensity.

The circuit added 22 screens and exited 8 in Q2, and continues to scale its capital-light strategy with 132 screens signed (FOCO and asset-light). As of October 17, it operated 1,761 screens across 111 cities.

Disclosures show ticket sales of Rs 983.4 crore and F&B revenue of Rs 588.2 crore in Q2, while convenience fees were Rs 67.6 crore. Occupancy improved to 28.7% and admits rose 14.7% YoY.

Looking ahead, management pointed to a robust content pipeline across Hindi, Hollywood and regional languages, and reiterated the focus on capital-light expansion and deleveraging. “With a robust content pipeline ahead and continued focus on capital-light growth and deleveraging, we are well positioned to build on this momentum,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX.