ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh to air special Muhurat Trading 2025 broadcast

New Delhi: As India’s investors prepare for the traditional Muhurat Trading hour on Dalal Street, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh will provide live coverage of the session on Tuesday, 21 October, as part of their ongoing Samvat 2082 programming.

The Muhurat Trading session marks the start of the new Samvat year for the stock markets and has long been regarded as a symbolic moment that blends faith and finance.

ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh’s coverage will coincide with the period traditionally associated with the blessings of Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Durga, representing wealth, knowledge, and determination.

The session will be broadcast on ET NOW from 1 pm to 3 pm and feature market veterans Nilesh Shah (Envision Capital), Sunil Singhania (Abakkus Asset Manager LLP), and investor Vijay Kedia in an exclusive roundtable. They will discuss market trends, investing themes, and sectors likely to shape the year ahead, providing insights to viewers across generations.

The Muhurat Trading coverage will also conclude the channels’ Diwali programming under the “Samvat 2082: Save, Invest, Prosper” and “Samvat 2082: Savings Se Samriddhi” series, which have run daily since October 13.

ET NOW’s programming has included Invest Gurus, Consumption Pulse, Deal or No Deal, and Funtastic Managers, while ET NOW Swadesh has offered Market Expert Views, Rocket Shares, Corporate Connections – Diwali Special, Commodity Special, and Personal Finance Special “Is Diwali Samriddhi ki SIP.”

Special segments, such as the Diwali Sale, “Share hi Share” on October 17 and the Dhanteras Special, “Munafe ka Shagun” on October 18, will also air as part of the coverage.

Through these programmes, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh will provide insights on stock markets, investment options, and financial planning as India enters Samvat 2082, reflecting both traditional observances and contemporary market perspectives.