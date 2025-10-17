How brands are lighting up Diwali with creativity, culture and connection

New Delhi: With the festival of lights just around the corner, brands across India are rolling out campaigns that celebrate Diwali in its many forms. Some focus on family, relationships, and shared moments of joy, while others use humour, pop culture, and digital experiences to engage audiences. Across television, social media, and in-store activations, these campaigns showcase creativity, festive spirit, and cultural resonance. Featuring well-known personalities, everyday moments, and imaginative storytelling, they highlight how brands are participating in the celebrations and connecting with people during this special time of year.

Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, and Devarshi return with Roadies drama for Xiaomi

Xiaomi India’s Diwali film reunites Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, and ex-contestant Devarshi in a nostalgic nod to mid-2010s Roadies-style drama. The ad turns the long-running debate over Xiaomi’s pronunciation into a light-hearted celebration of brand love. Mixing reality-TV humour, exaggerated reactions, and pop culture flair, the film ends with the tagline, “Call us what you want, it’s still a big deal,” tying nostalgia to festive cheer.

Titan Diwali film says gift time, not things

Titan’s new Diwali campaign, created by Ogilvy India, celebrates the idea that the most meaningful gift is time spent with loved ones. Centred on the story of two siblings reconnecting during festive preparations, the film highlights how moments of togetherness outshine material gifts. Set against Titan’s signature melody, it captures Diwali as a time to pause, reflect, and cherish relationships. Through this narrative, Titan reinforces its enduring message, that gifting a watch is not just about keeping time, but about celebrating it.

Pepperfry lets families experience festive comfort in-store ahead of Diwali

Pepperfry’s new Diwali campaign, “This Diwali, Bring Home the Comfort You Felt,” encourages customers to experience the comfort of its furniture in-store before bringing it home. The film blends familiar home moments with in-store visuals, showcasing sofas, recliners, and dining tables that combine style, comfort, and functionality. By inviting families to experience products first-hand, Pepperfry captures the spirit of a stress-free and cosy festive season, highlighting how celebrations begin the moment one feels at home, even before the furniture arrives.

Coca-Cola turns meals into ‘Aaaah’ moments with Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra

Coca-Cola’s new India campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy and directed by Advait Chandan, spotlights the joy of pairing a chilled Coke with favourite meals. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra, the film plays on the satisfying ‘aaaah’ sound after every sip, extending it into playful food combinations like “pizzaaaaaaah” and “bhaturaaaaah”. With a mix of humour and relatability, the campaign celebrates how Coca-Cola elevates everyday meals into memorable moments, capturing the universal delight of sharing food and laughter, best enjoyed with an ice-cold Coke.

Swiggy lights up Diwali with ‘Light a Diya’ campaign featuring popular creators

Swiggy introduced its interactive Diwali campaign, ‘Light a Diya’, allowing users to celebrate the festival together digitally. The in-app experience lets people light virtual diyas and share them with friends and family via phone taps or WhatsApp, creating a sense of shared joy across distances. Within five hours of launch, users lit one million diyas. A supporting digital film features popular internet creators, capturing the lively spirit of Diwali gatherings and highlighting the campaign’s focus on connection and celebration.

‘Kanta Didi’ by Godrej L’Affaire captures how empathy can redefine traditions

Godrej Industries Group continued its #CelebratingAcceptance initiative this Diwali with the short film ‘Kanta Didi’. Set in a domestic setting, the film depicts a domestic worker encountering a queer couple for the first time, exploring themes of understanding, empathy, and everyday acceptance. Through a simple, human exchange, the story highlights how small, genuine interactions can foster inclusivity and challenge stereotypes. The film underlines that relationships, rather than rituals, shape the spirit of celebration.

Google launches AI mode on search with festive bollywood-inspired Campaign

Google has introduced AI Mode on Search, a feature providing conversational, context-aware answers instead of standard links. The launch is showcased through a two-part digital film series by Bare Bones Collective, featuring influencers and familiar Bollywood scenarios. In the films, AI Mode guides users through festive tasks, from home decoration to outfit choices, demonstrating practical, real-time support during the celebrations.

Nothing flips festive norms with Samay Raina in Diwali campaign

Nothing has launched its Diwali campaign, Go Subtle or Go Nothing, offering a playful, irreverent take on traditional festive advertising. Narrated by comedian Samay Raina, the film mixes humour, meta-commentary, and quirky product uses, like using the Nothing Phone (3) as fairy lights or CMF Buds in rangoli, to reimagine Diwali rituals. Produced by Braindad and directed by Aneesh Malankar, the campaign is live across Nothing’s social and digital platforms.

Casio India celebrates the strength of family and self-belief

Casio India has released a Diwali campaign centred on family bonds, personal dreams, and moments of encouragement. The short film follows a young designer whose brother helps bridge the gap between her creativity and her father’s understanding. In a symbolic gesture, the father gifts her a Casio watch, representing support and new beginnings. The campaign conveys the festival’s spirit of light, hope, and connection through intimate storytelling and festive visuals.

Siddharth Mahadevan revives Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ for Tirupati Edible Oils

VML India has launched a festive campaign for Tirupati Edible Oils, featuring a new rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s iconic Breathless sung by his son Siddharth Mahadevan. The fast-paced track underscores guilt-free indulgence, taking audiences on a nonstop gourmet trail of festive snacks, meals, and desserts. The campaign highlights Tirupati’s fortified oils that make treats lighter and healthier, blending celebration with wellbeing. Shaileen Patel of NK Proteins said the campaign balances festive joy with health, while Babita Baruah of VML India added it connects emotionally with families during the season.