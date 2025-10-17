New Delhi: TAM Sports’ commercial advertising audit for Asia Cup 2025 shows a materially bigger TV ad load per game with a tighter, more concentrated advertiser mix.

Average commercial ad volume per channel per match rose 38% versus the 2022 edition, built on a 35% uplift in India games and a 41% rise in non-India fixtures.

Stage-wise intensity climbed through the tournament, indexing at 149 in the Super 4s and peaking at 202 in the Final against a league-stage base of 100.

The study covers only live match breaks and excludes pre, mid and post-shows along with promos, fillers and house ads; results are computed in secondages across 19 matches in 2025 compared with 13 in 2022, and span 16 broadcast channels this year against 11 earlier (Asia Cup 2022 is the index base).

Breadth narrowed even as inventory grew. TAM counts show advertisers fell from 55+ in 2022 to 50+ in 2025, categories eased from 50+ to 45+, and brands dipped from 85+ to 80+; the brand tally saw the least decline and advertiser count the most. In effect, a smaller set of buyers took up more minutes.

Sector shares reshuffled. Food and Beverages led 2025 with 27% of ad volume, followed by Auto at 26%, Services at 15%, Building and Industrial materials at 9% and Telecom products at 6%. In 2022, Services had led at 34% with F&B at 30%, Personal Care at 10%, Telecom products at 7% and Banking/Finance/Investment at 4%. TAM notes the top five sectors together contributed a little over 80% of all ad minutes in 2025 versus nearly 85% in 2022.

Categories reflected the pivot away from gaming. Mouth Fresheners topped 2025 at 14%, ahead of Cars at 11%, Two-wheelers at 9%, Tyres at 7% and Paints at 6%; three of these five came from the Auto sector. In 2022, E-com Gaming had led at 17% followed by Mouth Fresheners at 11%, Perfumes and Deodorants at 9%, Smartphones at 7% and Aerated Soft Drinks at 5%. TAM adds that the top five categories accounted for 46% of total ad volume in 2025 versus 49% in 2022.

Among individual spenders, PepsiCo, Hero MotoCorp and Vishnu Packaging shared the top advertiser slot at 7% each, with Asian Paints at 6% and JK Tyre at 6%. In 2022, Vini Products had led at 10% followed by Sporta Technologies at 8%, Samsung India Electronics and K P Pan Foods at 6% each and Coca-Cola India at 5%. On brands, Vimal Elaichi led 2025 at 7%, ahead of JK Tyre at 6%, Mountain Dew at 5%, Asian Paints Royale Glitz at 4% and Hero Splendor Plus Range at 4%; Dream11.com had led in 2022 at 8%. TAM notes that the top five advertisers contributed 34% of ad minutes in both editions, while the top five brands contributed 26% in 2025 versus 29% in 2022.

Creative lengths also tightened. The most used duration in 2025 was 11 to 20 seconds, followed by sub-10-second spots; TAM flags a noticeable rise in the share of 20 to 40-plus second creatives in the latest edition compared with 2022, indicating heavier use of longer formats alongside the dominant short bursts.

Methodologically, the findings are limited to commercial ads aired inside live match breaks and exclude promos, fillers, film trailers and official broadcaster inventory. Results are based on secondages rather than rate cards or revenue estimates, and therefore reflect volume rather than spend.