How does values-driven marketing change ad effectiveness

New Delhi: New research from WARC and Aletheia Marketing and Media, supported by LIONS Advisory, highlights the impact of Values-Driven Marketing (VDM) on advertising effectiveness, showing that campaigns aligned with consumers’ core values can boost ad preference, likeability, perceived relevance, and overall performance.

The study provides a framework for how brands can integrate values into audience targeting, messaging, media, and measurement to strengthen connections with consumers.

The research surveyed 5,016 US adults across demographics using 27 AI-generated unbranded ads representing three categories: consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and financial services.

Participants were assigned to one of three ValuesTypes, achievement, purpose, and tradition and responded to ads aligned or misaligned with their dominant values. Findings reveal that ads matching an individual’s primary values consistently perform better, with stronger responses observed among those holding those values most firmly.

Achievement-aligned ads scored 17 percentage points higher among Achievement Types, while purpose-oriented messaging in CPG and QSR categories exceeded averages by 27 points. Financial services ads aligned with achievement and tradition values scored 28 and 8 points above average, respectively.

The study found that values-aligned messaging increases ad likability and perceived relevance, with achievement-focused respondents rating such ads 12 to 18 points above average, purpose-focused 8 to 11 points higher, and tradition-focused 2 to 4 points higher. Integrating values into targeting also improves predictability: combining values with demographics produced up to a 193% uplift in effectiveness for Purpose Types.

Imaad Ahmed, Principal Strategist at LIONS Advisory and Head of Advisory at WARC, said, “Understanding the motivation behind audience behavior and finding ways to inspire action is critical. Alongside our partners at Aletheia, we have the evidence to show what a Values-driven approach can offer and how to apply it in the real world across audiences, media, messaging and measurement. The opportunity is compelling.”

Alisa Miller, Chief AI Officer at Aletheia and Co-Founder of Pluralytics, added, “The most effective marketing is built on deep human understanding. This research proves that when audiences are defined by their values and messaging is precisely aligned, ads perform significantly better. Values-Driven Marketing is emerging as a scalable, repeatable and performance-proven discipline for modern marketers in an era of Agentic AI.”

Chris Schembri, Founder and CEO of Aletheia, said, “We’ve spent years exploring how values shape marketing performance, and this research confirms what we’ve seen with our clients time and again: when brands connect with people around what truly matters to them, engagement deepens and conversions follow. Consistently delivering the right message to the right audience, grounded in authenticity and shared values—is what transforms marketing into a force for meaningful connection and growth.”

The research defines six key values that influence brand affinity and purchasing behaviour: achievement, freedom, pleasure, purpose, security, and tradition. It tested how ads aligned with these values affected consumer preference, engagement, and responsiveness, demonstrating that values consistently predict stronger ad performance and audience receptiveness.

The findings further indicate that brands using VDM can respond more effectively to changes in consumer behaviour, shopper decision-making, and media landscapes. By incorporating values, marketers can strengthen emotional resonance, build trust, and deliver messages that resonate with specific motivations.

Ipsos research cited in the study shows that the proportion of consumers choosing brands that reflect their personal values rose from 53% in 2023 to 69% in 2024. VDM also supports performance across both impulse and considered purchases, helping brands influence decisions across social and retail media channels.

The study introduces a model combining behavioural science and artificial intelligence to operationalise Values-Driven Marketing at scale, guiding marketers on audience intelligence, media targeting, messaging alignment, and impact measurement.

This approach provides both strategic and executional benefits, helping brands answer the fundamental questions of “who are we targeting?”, “what do we want to stand for?” and “how will we achieve our goals?”

Jennifer Posnikoff, SVP of Global Brand Growth and Experience at Virgin, said, “If you get Values right, you build long-term brand equity while still delivering short-term performance.”