Pepper Content rebrands as Pepper, introduces AI-native marketing model

New Delhi: Pepper Content has rebranded globally as Pepper, positioning itself as an AI-native marketing services platform that merges top freelance creative talent with artificial intelligence systems to enhance speed, scale, and efficiency in brand storytelling.

The rebranding includes a new logo, visual identity, and tagline, alongside expanded services structured to help brands and marketers enhance content creation and performance using AI-driven workflows.

Anirudh Singla, co-founder and CEO of Pepper, said, “The marketing landscape has outgrown traditional agency systems. Pepper is building an AI-native model where creativity and technology work seamlessly to drive business outcomes at scale. Accenture has consultants. WPP has networks. Pepper has AI-native teams that ship faster. Where holding companies add cost, Pepper adds scale.”

The company describes its model as a next-generation alternative to traditional agency networks and consultancies. Built from the ground up with AI at its core, Pepper integrates proprietary technology, structured workflows, and modular marketing services to enable faster execution and measurable results.

Rishabh Shekhar, co-founder and COO of Pepper, said, “Pepper is defining a new category in marketing services. CMOs today need systems that combine top creative talent with AI agents to achieve speed, efficiency, and performance that go far beyond traditional setups.”