New Delhi: Cricket has taken a new step with the unveiling of Test Twenty®, a format designed to combine the strategic depth of Test cricket with the fast-paced energy of T20. The 80-over format features two innings of 20 overs per side, with scores carried forward across innings, allowing matches to conclude in a win, loss, tie, or draw.

Centrick is appointed as the design agency for Test Twenty®, the new cricket format conceived by the One One Six Network. The partnership builds on an integrated offering for brands and corporates forged over the past year, extending beyond design to support the format’s communications and branding.

The concept for Test Twenty® comes from Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of the One One Six Network, who officially unveiled it as a bold reimagining of cricket’s future.

Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of the One One Six Network and creator of the format, described it as “preserving the game’s legacy while shaping its future. Test Twenty® is built to reignite the emotion, artistry, and endurance of Test cricket; all within a single day.”

Supporting the format are figures including AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Mahew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh, forming the Test Twenty® Advisory Board. Michael Fordham, former CEO of the Rajasthan Royals, has joined as Chief Operating Officer to oversee operations.

Test Twenty® is designed as a youth-first movement, offering opportunities to players aged 13–19 worldwide. Registrations opened on October 16, 2025, and applicants can enter via a Direct Entry Route with recommendations from cricket academies or notable figures, or via a Standard Entry Route assessed through an AI Discovery Engine and reviewed by the core selection committee.

Shortlisted players will progress through city trials to national and global pools, with 300 players advancing to the Global Auction Pool for franchise selection.

The format also includes the Test Twenty® Intelligence Index™ (TTII), combining athletic, cognitive, and emotional assessments to measure tactical awareness, decision-making, and temperament.

The inaugural season will begin in January 2026, featuring six franchises, three international (Dubai, London, and a U.S. city) and three Indian. Teams will consist of 16 players, with equal representation of Indian and international talent, supplemented by a Wildcard Pool for mid-season selection. The format is structured as a championship rather than a league, culminating in a crowning of champions to recognise performance and legacy.

Niranjan Shah, former BCCI Secretary, said: “As someone who has seen the evolution of cricket over decades, I believe the Test Twenty® format is both a visionary step forward and a defining chapter in cricket’s story. It bridges the timeless spirit of Test cricket with the energy of modern play, offering young talent not only from India, but from every corner of the world a true stage to rise.”

Madan Lal, former India coach, added: “I am someone who has lived and breathed cricket, both as a player and as a mentor to young talent, and I believe Test Twenty® is exactly the kind of platform the next generation needs. It bridges the gap between the classic and the modern game, offering young cricketers a stage to showcase their skills, while still learning the deeper nuances of cricket.”

Villiers said, “I genuinely believe this fourth format can add a new dimension to our game. Test Twenty is not trying to replace Test cricket in any way – it seeks to refine it, even to reimagine it for the next generation. I believe it will work. Test Twenty will reward resilience and flair, endurance and power, the best of both formats, the best of both worlds, a new horizon.”

Lloyd commented, “Somewhere along the way, cricket lost a little of its patience, rhythm, and story. Test Twenty® brings that balance back. It bridges tradition and tempo; restoring the art of building an innings, the importance of partnerships, and the strategy we once cherished, while keeping the modern audience on the edge of their seats.”

Mahew Hayden added, “Test Twenty® is one of the most exciting evolutions in modern cricket – a visionary blend of tradition, innovation, and opportunity. As a former international player, administrator, and broadcaster, I’ve seen the game from every angle and this platform genuinely connects the grassroots to the global stage. It’s where raw potential meets real opportunity.”

Harbhajan Singh concluded, “I’ve seen every format of cricket evolve, from the long bales of Test cricket to the thrill of T20s, but what Gaurav and his team have created with Test Twenty® feels truly fresh. It’s bold, intelligent, and built for the next generation. For young players everywhere, this is more than just another tournament; it’s a stage to prove their skill, discipline, and temperament, the real essence of cricket.”