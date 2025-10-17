New Delhi: Jeevansathi has launched a new logo that captures both its journey of evolution and the timeless essence of love.

The new logo’s refined typography and heart symbol represent the two sides of modern matchmaking - technology that connects, and emotion that binds. It mirrors Jeevansathi’s belief that while AI-driven algorithms may make matching smarter and faster, human connections remain at its core.

Speaking of the rebrand, Rohan Mathur, CBO Jeevansathi, said, “Over the last 27 years, Jeevansathi has been an integral part of lakhs of individuals’ journeys of finding compatible matches and choosing their life partners. While we continue to remain true to this core objective, we are very happy to announce our new logo.” Further explaining the logo, Mathur said, “ It’s a refreshed look, one that upholds our commitment to evolve with the changing matchmaking landscape, build a world-class product for our users, and continue to help them find their life partners.”

This change also reflects a shift in how today’s generation views marriage. They approach it with intent, individuality, and equality. Jeevansathi positions its new logo as a visual and philosophical reflection of that shift in being confident, inclusive, and forward-looking.

With this new identity, Jeevansathi reaffirms its place as a trusted companion in the journey of love, evolving with every generation, yet staying rooted in the values that brought it here.