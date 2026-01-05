- Jan 05, 2026 10:30 IST
Mumbai Police book 3 ad firm employees for Rs 1.41 cr fraud using forged celebrity signatures
Amboli police name three employees; cops allege bogus invoices, fake approvals and inflated brand campaign bills; probe on, no arrests yet. Read more...
- Jan 05, 2026 10:27 IST
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal on Zepto’s ‘quirky’ marketing: ‘Hum se hi seekh ke gaye’
On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Zomato CEO calls Swiggy a “formidable” rival in food delivery, says he doesn’t track competitors closely; praises Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha as “smart” and “earnest”. Read more...
- Jan 05, 2026 10:23 IST
Cruelty-free: Beauty industry’s most abused claim
As cruelty-free branding floods Indian beauty aisles, weak regulation, misleading logos and global market contradictions raise hard questions about whether ethics are being upheld or simply packaged for consumer comfort. Read more...
- Jan 05, 2026 09:33 IST
Why the loudest brands are losing, and the ‘listeners’ are winning
As engagement metrics break into pieces and paid reach starts delivering less impact, marketers are being forced to face a simple truth: Brand love is no longer being built only through campaigns. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 5, 2026
