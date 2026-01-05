New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has promoted Sonal Kabi to Director and Head of Marketing for APAC and ANZ, significantly expanding her leadership remit across one of the streaming platform’s most strategically important international regions.

In her new role, Kabi will oversee marketing for Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios across Asia-Pacific and Australia-New Zealand, with responsibility for regional brand strategy, content marketing and audience growth across diverse and highly competitive markets.

She was previously overseeing the India region as Director and Head of Marketing for the streaming giant.

Kabi has been with Amazon Prime Video for nearly two years. Prior to this, she served as Director, Marketing at Netflix, where she played a key role in shaping the platform’s brand and content marketing strategy in India.

Before moving into streaming, Kabi built a strong foundation on both the agency and brand sides. She has worked with Lowe and Leo Burnett (now Leo), before transitioning to brand roles at Star TV Network, McDonald’s India, and Amazon.