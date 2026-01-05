New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India has unveiled the second brand film for its upcoming television property Wheel of Fortune, featuring actor Akshay Kumar. The film continues the tone established by the first campaign, focusing on situational comedy and Akshay Kumar’s comic timing.

The latest film uses humour-driven scenarios to highlight the format of the show, presenting family-friendly entertainment built around wordplay and misinterpretation.

Commenting on the creative approach, Vikas Bahl, who conceptualised, directed and produced the ad films under his production house Good Co, said, “The idea was to introduce the show to Indian audiences while staying true to the playfulness at its core. With Akshay Kumar as the face of the show, we could effortlessly lean into witty moments of wordplay and misinterpretations where a single word can change everything.”

Together, the two brand films establish a consistent narrative centred on anticipation, playfulness and entertainment.

Wheel of Fortune is a long-running global television format and has been recognised by Variety magazine as the most-watched entertainment show on American television. It has also been cited by Guinness World Records as the world’s most popular TV game show and has received a Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Game Show.

The Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television and streamed on Sony LIV.

Watch the campaign films: