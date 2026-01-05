Universal Music Group invests in Farhan Akhtar–Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment

New Delhi: Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired a minority stake in Excel Entertainment, the Indian film and content production company co-founded by actors and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, marking a significant collaboration between a global entertainment major and an established Indian studio.

The transaction, finalised after several months of discussions, is expected to be officially announced at a press conference to be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Universal Music Group’s presence in India’s film and content ecosystem, while providing Excel Entertainment with additional capital and strategic backing to expand its production slate across films, music and digital platforms. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani will continue to hold majority ownership of the company and retain full creative control.

Founded in 2001, Excel Entertainment is completing 25 years in the industry. The banner made its debut with Dil Chahta Hai, a film widely credited with influencing contemporary Hindi cinema. Over the years, Excel has produced titles including the Don franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy and the Fukrey series. Its digital portfolio includes series such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and Dahaad.

Universal Music Group, headquartered in the United States with corporate offices in the Netherlands. The investment in Excel Entertainment is among the notable minority-stake transactions involving an Indian production house, reflecting growing international interest in India’s content and entertainment sector.