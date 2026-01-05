Mumbai: Mondays are usually… well, Mondays. But at Ogilvy Mumbai this week, the start of the working year felt different. Brighter, warmer, and a little magical.

The agency began 2026 by giving one of advertising’s most loved legends, Piyush Pandey, a permanent place of honour.

A large photograph of Pandey, shot by acclaimed photographer Suresh Natarajan, now stands at the entrance of the office. From that spot, Pandey’s calm, smiling gaze welcomes everyone.

What made the moment even more special was who unveiled the photo. It wasn’t the senior leaders. It was the youngest people from each department, the fresh faces, full of energy and excitement, pulling back the curtain on a legacy that has shaped generations of Indian advertising.

Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy India, summed it up on LinkedIn, saying the agency was starting the “working-2026 with Piyush’s blessings.” He added that this wasn’t just a photo on a wall, it’s inspiration that lives and breathes in the office.

Right beside the portrait is one of Pandey’s most famous pieces of advice: “Front foot pe khelo.” Bold, brave, and fearless, exactly the energy Ogilvy wants to carry into the new year.

People on LinkedIn called it “beautiful and befitting,” while many shared that they wished they had met him. Clearly, Pandey’s work and advice continue to touch hearts across the industry, inspiring creativity and courage even beyond the agency.

The installation of the photograph at the entrance is intended as a daily source of inspiration for the Ogilvy team.

Interns beginning their careers, experienced strategists navigating busy schedules, and visiting clients alike are now greeted by Pandey’s familiar smile, creating a quiet, motivating start to every day. By placing the portrait at the very threshold of the office, the agency has turned a simple wall into a daily reminder of the values that have shaped its work for decades.

Now, every day at Ogilvy Mumbai starts with a little nudge from a legend.