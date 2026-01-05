Pernod Ricard India’s ad spend rises to Rs 864.16 crore in FY25

New Delhi: Pernod Ricard India’s advertising and promotional expenses rose to Rs 864.16 crore in FY25, marking a 2.25% increase from Rs 845.15 crore recorded in the previous financial year, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

The increase in advertising spend came in a year when Pernod Ricard India reported total income of Rs 27,663.56 crore, up 2.7% year-on-year. Its consolidated sales stood at Rs 27,445.80 crore, helping the company retain its position as the largest alcoholic beverage maker in India by value.

In comparison, Diageo India (United Spirits) reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 27,276 crore in FY25. Its total income, including other income, stood at Rs 27,612 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, as per its latest annual report.

Together, the total income of the Indian subsidiaries of Diageo and Pernod Ricard aggregated Rs 55,275.6 crore during the year.

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd (UBL), owned by Dutch brewer Heineken, followed with consolidated income of Rs 19,444.44 crore in FY25.

Pernod Ricard India, a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia and a step-down unit of the French spirits group, owns brands such as Absolut, Chivas Regal and Glenlivet, along with the Seagram portfolio, which includes Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers, Longitude 77 and the newer brand Xclamat!on. The company divested its Imperial Blue portfolio to Tilaknagar Industries last year.

The company reported a profit of Rs 1,734.59 crore in FY25, an increase of 8% from Rs 1,605.99 crore a year earlier. Total expenses rose 2.23% to Rs 25,321.33 crore during the year, while total tax expense increased 7.85% to Rs 607.65 crore.

Revenue from domestic sales stood at Rs 27,099.38 crore, while exports contributed Rs 274.86 crore in FY25.

Last month, Pernod Ricard India CEO Jean Touboul said the company aspires to have a “double-digit” growth here, helped by factors such as premiumisation, innovation and participation in the highest possible categories.