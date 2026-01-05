Network18 extends CNN-News18 licensing deal; pushes YouTube and CTV expansion overseas

New Delhi: Network18 on Monday announced that it has renewed its partnership with CNN International for another 10 years for its flagship English news channel, CNN-News18, extending the brand and content licensing agreement till December 31, 2035.

The renewal marks the third decade of the relationship between the two organisations. The partnership was first forged in 2005 and renewed in 2015.

Network18 said the renewed agreement will also deepen collaboration beyond linear television, with a sharper focus on expanding CNN-News18’s digital presence for global audiences. The network said CNN-News18 will extend its digital footprint, including on YouTube and connected TV (CTV), into international markets.

Rahul Joshi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Network18 Group, said the renewed partnership would open new growth avenues. “This renewed partnership represents a landmark, one-of-a-kind collaboration in global news. The TV news partnership that has flourished for two decades will now open doors to new avenues of growth, including an expanded presence on digital and connected TV,” he said.

Network18 said the partnership assumes greater significance at a time when global events increasingly impact audiences across markets. It added that CNN’s international presence, combined with Network18’s reach in India, strengthens the channel’s positioning as a destination for current affairs across platforms.

Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said affiliate partnerships have remained central to CNN’s model. “We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Network18 for the continuation of the licensing of the CNN brand and the expansion of one of our largest and most prominent affiliates worldwide,” he said.

Network18 said CNN-News18 has recently undergone an on-air refresh aimed at improving the viewing experience and that the channel’s content is now designed to be both TV- and digital-ready, enabling seamless distribution across broadcast, digital platforms and connected TV.

The network also said CNN-News18 has increased its CTV presence to tap the growing audience consuming news on large-screen digital devices. Network18 said it plans further investment in the channel’s digital, technology and editorial capabilities to expand its footprint in India and overseas.

CNN-News18 operates from a facility in the New Delhi region and is supported by bureaus across the country, editorial and production teams, and Network18’s broadcast infrastructure and news-gathering technology.