New Delhi: Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has formally concluded his partnership with JSW Sports after nearly a decade, as he moves into a new phase of his career with the launch of his athlete management firm, Vel Sports.

Chopra’s association with JSW Sports began in 2016, when he was identified through the JSW Sports Excellence Programme (SEP). He formally joined the organisation the same year, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration that coincided with some of the most significant achievements in Indian athletics.

During this period, Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo 2020 Games. He later secured a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2023 and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, alongside multiple podium finishes across international competitions.

With the launch of Vel Sports, Chopra enters the athlete management space while still competing at the highest level, a move that departs from the more conventional post-retirement transition seen among elite athletes. JSW Sports said it supported Chopra through this shift as part of his professional evolution.

“Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits,” said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.

“Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I’ll always remain grateful for their support and vision. As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey,” said Neeraj Chopra.

Both parties described the separation as a mutual decision, bringing to a close a partnership that spanned several landmark moments in Indian sport. JSW Sports will continue to focus on supporting emerging and established athletes across disciplines, while Chopra takes forward his entrepreneurial role alongside his sporting commitments.