Saurabh Dwivedi out at Lallantop; Kuldeep Mishra to lead editorial

New Delhi: Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor of Lallantop and India Today Hindi, is set to move on from India Today Group Digital after 12 years, according to an internal email circulated within the organisation.

The email said Dwivedi will be leaving to “explore new opportunities” in diverse fields. It described him as an India Today Group “homegrown” talent who joined as Features Editor at AajTak.in and later helped build Lallantop into a major digital news brand.

The note said Lallantop has almost 35 million subscribers on YouTube and logged over 250 million views last month. It also credited Dwivedi and Kamlesh with shaping the platform and building a young team that created what it called a credible alternative news product.

As part of the transition, Kuldeep Mishra will take full charge of Lallantop’s editorial team, while Rajat Sain will lead the production team, the email said. Both are part of Lallantop’s founding team.

The internal communication added that Mishra frequently anchors the LT Show and Netanagari, while Sain has led Lallantop through multiple production shifts.

The note said the leadership change marks a “homegrown generational shift” at the digital brand.