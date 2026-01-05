New Delhi: Ishwindar Singh has joined Tilaknagar Industries as Senior Vice President, Marketing, according to a LinkedIn post shared by him.

Announcing the move, Singh wrote, “With curiosity, passion & optimism, I look forward to shaping compelling stories while strengthening iconic brands & driving business growth alongside an inspiring and ambitious team.”

Singh was most recently associated with Pernod Ricard India, where he held leadership roles across marketing and business planning. His responsibilities included overseeing the Seagram whiskies portfolio and driving portfolio strategy, consumer insights, media optimisation and innovation.

Prior to this, he worked with Anheuser-Busch InBev in trade marketing, where he was involved in commercial planning and point-of-sale execution across markets. He has also spent a significant part of his career at SABMiller India, holding senior roles across trade marketing, strategic planning and category management, with responsibility for channel execution and integrated sales and marketing activity.

Earlier in his career, Singh was associated with United Spirits, working across sales and brand management, and with Duracell, where he handled brand execution responsibilities.