KMF floats tender for Nandini’s RCB sponsorship for IPL 2026

New Delhi: Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which markets dairy products under the Nandini brand, has floated tenders to secure a sponsorship association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the IPL 2026 season.
If the deal goes through, Nandini could become RCB’s official dairy partner in a push to scale up visibility beyond its southern base and build presence in key northern markets.
The development comes after Amul’s sponsorship association with RCB in the previous IPL season, setting up what could turn into a high-profile dairy battle around one of India’s biggest sporting properties.
As per news reports, KMF has issued a tender seeking an IPL-authorised agency to facilitate the sponsorship. The proposed package includes branding rights such as the use of RCB’s name, logo and trademarks on Nandini packaging, advertising campaigns and public relations activity during the IPL window.
The plan also includes on-ground activations at RCB’s home matches. Nandini is looking to set up kiosks at stadium venues for promotions and direct sales of dairy products. The brand is also planning digital promotions across platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook, along with outdoor advertising through hoardings and large-format media.
The sponsorship bid is part of KMF’s wider strategy to take on Amul’s dominance in markets such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. KMF is looking to tap the IPL’s national viewership to accelerate brand recall in markets where it is still building distribution and consumer traction.
The rivalry between the two dairy brands has also played out publicly in the past. In 2023, Amul’s entry into Bengaluru triggered political and cooperative-sector pushback, with concerns raised over the impact on Karnataka’s milk producers and local cooperative networks.
KMF procures 8.4 million litres of milk daily and reported a turnover of nearly Rs 19,800 crore in 2021-22, as per reports. Amul, run by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, posted provisional revenue of Rs 55,055 crore in 2022-23.
KMF has also stepped up sports marketing in recent years, including sponsorships of Scotland and Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, besides partnerships in the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.
Separately, KMF has floated another tender for digital gantry advertising at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to expand Nandini’s visibility, the reports added.
IPL 2026, the league’s 19th edition, is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 31. KMF and RCB have not commented on the tender process so far.