New Delhi: There was a time when brands did most of the talking. They launched campaigns, pushed messages, bought reach, and waited for attention to show up. That time is now fading away.

Today, some of the smartest brands are doing something very different. They are listening. They are watching how people talk about them when no ad is running, how meaning forms inside communities they don’t own, and how trust grows through participation instead of persuasion.

Awareness is no longer just something brands buy. It is something they are invited into.

As engagement metrics break into pieces and paid reach starts delivering less impact, marketers are being forced to face a simple truth.

Brand love is no longer being built only through campaigns. It is showing up in conversations brands do not fully control, shaped by peers, shared values, and communities that care more about honesty than headlines.

When brands stop talking and start listening

At the centre of this shift is something marketers don’t love losing: certainty. For years, brand building felt controlled. You could plan campaigns, predict results, and optimise your way to scale. Communities don’t work like that. They are slower, messier, and shaped by people, not plans.

Chetan Siyal

“This is absolutely a structural shift, not a tactical one,” said Chetal Siyal, CMO, Snitch, adding that what is changing is not just where conversations are happening, but who controls meaning.

For a long time, scale meant reach. “You paid for reach, frequency, and predictable outcomes,” Siyal said. Today, he explained, awareness and affinity grow differently. “They are shaped by participation, peer validation, and whether a brand earns the right to be discussed, not just seen,” he added.

Such an evolution also changes how scale itself is understood. “A thousand people who actively talk about you can often drive more long-term brand value than a million passive impressions,” Siyal said, pointing out that influence now builds slowly, but lasts longer.

From buying attention to earning entry

This shift forces agencies and brands to rethink how planning even begins.

Tusharr Kumar

“If community behaviour is becoming a real brand lever, then planning simply cannot start with a spreadsheet of media buys,” said Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML. “It has to start with people and culture,” he added.

The challenge, he explained, is that communities don’t behave like ad placements. They don’t reward interruption. They reward relevance and respect.

“In spaces where people are genuinely invested in creators and subcultures, attention isn’t something you can just buy and barge your way into,” Kumar said, adding that brands have to earn their presence.

Rubeena Singh

Rubeena Singh, Managing Director of India at NP Digital, said community behaviour now offers practical guidance, not just cultural insight. “Community behaviour offers a distinct advantage by enabling media professionals to allocate resources with greater insights,” she said, adding that it helps teams understand where to invest and which creative formats are more likely to trigger participation.

Instead of broad media buying, Singh said this approach allows budgets to move with intent. “This allows room to shift from broad media buying to a more strategic approach where budget follows user intent,” she added.

Mitchelle Jansen

This is why planning is moving upstream, even before the media enters the conversation. Mitchelle Jansen, Senior Vice President at White Rivers Media, said reach can no longer be the starting point.

“When communities matter, the starting point cannot be reached; it has to be behaviour, culture, and motivation,” she said, adding that media should accelerate participation rather than replace it.

Neelesh Pednekar

Neelesh Pednekar, Co-Founder and Head of Digital Media at Social Pill, described this as a shift from distribution to permission. Instead of asking where a message should live, brands now have to ask whether they are welcome at all.

“It’s not ‘where do we place the message’; it’s ‘how do we earn permission to be part of ongoing conversations’,” Pednekar said, adding that media now plays a supporting role rather than leading the effort.

Creative leadership in a two-way world

When brands stop broadcasting, creativity changes too. “For a long time, we believed a brand was a story we tell to an audience,” Kumar said, adding that today brand affinity is built through genuine conversation rather than one-way narratives.

This demands a different kind of creative leadership. Control gives way to judgement and emotional intelligence. “You aren’t just protecting a logo anymore; you’re protecting a vibe,” Kumar said, pointing out that rigid brand rules rarely survive real communities.

Singh said this evolution is already visible on social platforms. “Social media inherently functions as a two-way communication,” she said, adding that creative leadership must move from broadcasting to responsive storytelling.

Rather than controlling a single narrative, Singh explained, brands are learning to let stories evolve in real time. “The narrative is no longer solely controlled by the brand but instead keeps evolving based on how consumers react,” she added.

Jansen said this shift does not weaken creativity; it sharpens it. “Creative leadership becomes less about control and more about listening,” she said, adding that the role now involves setting tone and guardrails rather than scripting every word.

Pednekar described this evolution as collaborative storytelling. Instead of finished assets, creative teams are designing prompts and frameworks.

“The job of a creative becomes less ‘write the perfect film’ and more ‘design the conversation’,” he said, adding that audiences are no longer viewers but co-authors.

Inclusion is not a gimmick.

Participation is everywhere in marketing conversations today. Real participation, however, is much harder to build.

“The moment participation becomes a checklist item, it starts to feel hollow,” Kumar said, adding that people are quick to sense when inclusion exists only because the brief demands it.

Pednekar warned agencies against treating communities like inventory. When participation is reduced to formats, it loses meaning.

“The fastest way to kill community energy is to show up with engagement bait formats,” he said, adding a simple test: if the brand name disappeared, would the community still care?

From the brand side, Siyal said intent and power distribution make the difference. “If the brand still controls the narrative, incentives, and outcomes, it is not shared ownership,” he said, adding that genuine communities challenge the brand and don’t always behave neatly.

Jansen added that restraint is often the missing ingredient. “Agencies need to design systems that allow people to shape the brand story,” she said, adding that participation works best when it feels like a relationship, not a tactic.

Paid media still matters, just differently.

Despite the anxiety around it, paid media isn’t going anywhere.

“Paid media becomes an amplifier, not the foundation,” Siyal said, adding that it works best when it shines a light on momentum that already exists.

Kumar agreed. “Media works best when it amplifies what is already resonating organically,” he said, adding that brands need to stop gatecrashing conversations and start earning their place.

Singh said this is where media and community finally meet. When intent is clearer, she explained, media becomes more efficient rather than louder, helping brands stay relevant without overwhelming people.

Measuring Trust in a Metrics World

Measurement is still the toughest part of this shift.

“You still need numbers, but different ones,” Jansen said, adding that repeat engagement, sentiment, and steady community growth matter more than short-lived spikes.

Pednekar pushed for balance. “We need a dual measurement model: quantitative signals plus qualitative truth,” he said, adding that advocacy and defence are stronger signals than likes.

Singh connected this back to business. “The ultimate validation is when a user becomes an advocate by sharing reviews,” she said, adding that trust reduces friction to sales.

The final question is whether brands are ready.

“Most brands are not structurally prepared yet,” Siyal said, adding that depth is harder to defend when leadership still wants quick wins.

Still, things are changing. “Some clients absolutely are ready,” Kumar said, adding that trust lasts longer than reach.

Jansen summed it up simply. “Brands need to protect their values, not micromanage expression,” she said, adding that communities remix because they care.

At its heart, this shift asks marketers to stop managing attention and start earning belief. It is slower, messier, and far more human. And in a world tired of being talked at, listening may be the strongest brand move of all.