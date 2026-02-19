Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 19, 2026

- Feb 19, 2026 11:11 IST
DD Free Dish e-auctions: 15 more winners on Day 3; 41 slots sold in 3 days
Day 3 witnesses near-reserve bidding, with Goldmines Bollywood closing at Rs 13.05 crore in Bucket A Round 3, just above the Rs 13 crore base. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 10:45 IST
NBDSA fines Zee News Rs 1 lakh over unverified ‘truck par namaz’ clip
The regulator introduced stricter norms for how broadcasters and digital publishers use content sourced from social media. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 10:39 IST
Vaishnaw outlines India’s five-layer AI stack; says 38,000 GPUs opened up as ‘public good’
Vaishnaw sought to counter “optics” criticism, pitching a five-layer AI stack with affordable compute access, sovereign models, and parallel focus on safety, dignity and reskilling. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 10:36 IST
SMEs to power AdEx in 2026; quick commerce opens new media inventory: Ashwin Padmanabhan
Commerce media is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment in 2026, as brands chase consumers at the intersection of discovery and transaction. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 10:00 IST
India’s creator and news ecosystem could top Rs 240 bn before 2035: Google’s Gail Kent
She noted that audiences worldwide are moving away from long-form text towards immersive formats such as video and audio, while also engaging more deeply with creator-led content. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 09:54 IST
Human oversight cannot be outsourced to AI models, says MIB’s Prabhat
While acknowledging AI’s transformative potential, he stressed that newsroom accountability cannot be automated. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 09:51 IST
Times Prime brings Crunchyroll to members; plans start at Rs 469 a year
Annual Crunchyroll plan on Times Prime comes with a two-month free trial. Crunchyroll offers a catalogue of over 900 anime titles in India, including more than 160 dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 09:42 IST
Digital Zuckerberg testifies in Los Angeles court as Meta faces teen mental health claims
Los Angeles case tests whether harm stems from product decisions, not user content; TikTok and Snap settled before trial. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 09:37 IST
CCI clears BCCL internal reorganisation; Times Horizon to house demerged EIBME biz
The CCI said the proposed combination involves demerging certain entities, businesses, undertakings, assets and liabilities, described as the EIBME Business, from BCCL to THPL, along with other interconnected steps. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 09:33 IST
Havas Life appoints Joao Camacho as CCO, India & Middle East
Joining from Publicis Dubai, Camacho will be based in Mumbai and report to Eric Weisberg, Global CCO, Havas Health, and Dorelle Kulkarni, MD, Havas Life Mumbai. Read more...
- Feb 19, 2026 09:29 IST
Omnicom’s first post-IPG quarter lifts revenue; group doubles synergy goal to $1.5 billion
CEO John Wren cites new client wins and a bigger buyback as Omnicom plans asset exits, market pullbacks and a sharper AI-led operating model. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 19, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update