DD Free Dish e-auctions: 15 more winners on Day 3; 41 slots sold in 3 days

New Delhi: The DD Free Dish e-auctions’ cooling trend held firm on Day 3, as the second round of Bucket A+ closed in a tight Rs 16.30–16.35 crore range, over the reserve price of Rs 16 crore.

With 15 more MPEG-2 slots sold on Wednesday, the cumulative tally across the first three days has risen to 41 slots.

The sharpest correction so far continues to be in Bucket C (Hindi news), where the first six slots on Day 2 closed at Rs 8.6 crore to Rs 8.65 crore, far below the Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore band seen for the first six slots in 2025.

Day 1 had opened with eight winners across Buckets A+ and A, a sharper start than in past years when the first day was largely reserved for training and rehearsals.

On Day 2, the auctions widened across categories, adding more clearances in Bucket A, and opening activity in Buckets B and D.

On Day 3, Bucket D prices eased, with devotional and regional slots closing from Rs 8.05 crore down to Rs 7.35 crore.

Second, Round 2 of Bucket A+ saw seven winners clustered at Rs 16.30–16.35 crore, merely 2% up from the reserve price of Rs 16 crore for this round.

Third, Round 3 of Bucket A brought two more movie slots, with B4U Movies at Rs 13.30 crore and Goldmines Bollywood at Rs 13.05 crore, keeping A’s bids near the low-to-mid Rs 13 crore zone after the initial Day 1 highs.

DD Free Dish winners: 2026 (Days 1–3) vs 2025 (where available)