Enormous bags Bombay Shaving Company’s creative mandate

New Delhi: Enormous has been appointed as the creative partner for Bombay Shaving Company.
The mandate includes integrated creative duties across key categories for the brand to lead digital and campaign storytelling.
Enormous shared in a statement that as grooming evolves beyond function into self-expression, the partnership aims to deepen brand affinity and create breakthrough conversations that champion confidence, individuality and limitlessness.
Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, commented, “As the brand continues to evolve, the way we show up culturally and creatively becomes increasingly important. Enormous brings a strong point of view and a deep understanding of today’s consumers, which makes this an exciting partnership. We are looking forward to shaping work together that feels fresh, relevant, and true to the brand."
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner Enormous, said, “Bombay Shaving Company has redefined how India experiences grooming, with design, experience and innovation at the forefront. We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that has both a strong purpose and strong momentum. This mandate gives us an exciting canvas to create work that is fresh, insightful, and deeply connected to today’s consumers. The shared ambition is to craft work that is bold, contemporary, and reflective of Bombay Shaving Company’s journey as a modern grooming leader."