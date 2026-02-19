New Delhi: The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has penalised Zee News Rs 1 lakh for airing an unverified viral video that wrongly linked a traffic jam on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to a truck driver offering Namaz.

In the same order, the regulator introduced stricter norms for how broadcasters and digital publishers use content sourced from social media.

The February 17, 2026, order arose from complaints against telecasts aired on March 3 and 4, 2025, under the headline “Truck par namaz, Jammu mein naya bawal shuru.”

Complainants alleged that the channel presented a viral clip suggesting a Muslim truck driver had halted his vehicle mid-highway to pray, triggering a traffic snarl. Subsequent fact-checks and official advisories, however, indicated that the congestion was due to adverse weather and landslides, not the act shown in the video.

In its response, Zee News argued that it had described the video as viral and unverified during the broadcast and was reporting on content already widely circulating online. The channel also said the video was taken down once its authenticity was questioned.

NBDSA noted that the broadcaster acknowledged the clip had not been verified before telecast. The Authority held that relying on unverified social media material constituted a breach of the “Accuracy” principle under its Code of Conduct. It emphasised that editorial checks must precede publication or broadcast, not follow it.

While observing that the nature of the lapse could have attracted a steeper penalty, the regulator considered the subsequent deletion of the video and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Beyond the penalty, NBDSA expressed concern over an increasing tendency among news outlets to depend on viral social media content, which may be misleading, manipulated or AI-generated. To address this, it issued additional compliance directions.

Under the new norms, all social media content must be verified prior to use. Wherever feasible, it should be corroborated through on-ground reporting or credible sources such as eyewitnesses and official authorities. Broadcasters are also required to examine whether images or videos show signs of tampering or synthetic generation.

The Authority cautioned against presenting material out of context and mandated heightened scrutiny when reporting on sensitive subjects such as communal tensions, conflicts or public disorder. It also clarified that disclaimers stating content is “viral” or “unverified” do not shield broadcasters from responsibility.

The order will be circulated among NBDA members and published in the association’s annual report. NBDSA clarified that its findings relate solely to broadcasting standards and do not determine civil or criminal liability.