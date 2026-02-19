New Delhi: India’s creator and news ecosystem could unlock economic potential exceeding Rs 240 billion before 2035 through the responsible adoption of generative AI, according to Gail Kent, Director - Global government affairs and public policy, search and AI at Google.

Addressing media publishers at a Google News Initiative event on the sidelines of India AI Summit 2026, Kent cited a recent Public First report estimating that AI could significantly boost productivity, reach and monetisation opportunities across India’s content economy.

“The economic potential could exceed Rs 240 billion before 2035,” Kent said, positioning AI not merely as a newsroom tool but as a structural growth driver for the creator ecosystem.

Kent framed the transformation within a broader shift in global news consumption patterns. She noted that audiences worldwide are moving away from long-form text towards immersive formats such as video and audio, while also engaging more deeply with creator-led content.

“Globally, the way that people engage with information is changing radically,” Kent said

India, she observed, is experiencing this evolution at a particularly rapid pace. “There is nowhere in the world like India that brings energy and excitement when we’re talking about technology,” she said

According to Kent, AI can help Indian newsrooms and creators meet rising demand for multi-format storytelling, language diversity and faster production cycles. Early evidence from Google’s AI Skills Academy shows tangible productivity gains.

Journalists across more than 110 newsrooms are saving an average of eight hours per week by using AI tools, she noted. AI-powered translation tools are also enabling regional stories to reach national audiences, expanding distribution and impact.

For Google, this transition represents an opportunity rather than a disruption. “We see this not as a challenge, but as an opportunity. How can we evolve with you?” Kent said. She explained that Google is adapting its products to reflect changing consumption patterns by integrating creator perspectives alongside traditional publisher content and expanding video-based results.

At the same time, Kent stressed that this transformation must happen in partnership with publishers. “Google cannot exist without the vibrant and evolving ecosystem that you have built right here in India,” she said

She pointed to initiatives like “Preferred Sources,” which allow users to select trusted publishers in their news feed. She highlighted partnerships with major Indian media organisations, including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, Manorama Online, Jagran, NDTV and others.

Ultimately, Kent argued that AI’s value lies not only in automation but also in enabling inclusive growth across India’s diverse media landscape. “Working together as technology companies, as journalists, as publishers, as platforms, and as policymakers, we can continue to build this incredible, vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable future for Indian news,” she said