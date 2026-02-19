Macron urges Modi to back under-15 social media ban, flags child safety

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join a group of countries seeking to ban social networks for children under 15, pitching the move as part of a wider push to protect minors from AI-linked and digital abuse.

Addressing the AI Impact Summit here, Macron said France, as the current G7 chair, will work towards ensuring the protection of children against AI and digital abuse. “This is why in France we are embarking on a process to ban social networks for children aged under 15 years,” he said, adding that several European countries are on the same track.

“I know, Mr Prime Minister, you will join this club. This is great news that India will join such an approach in order to protect children and teenagers. We stand ready to take all necessary actions to ensure that our young citizens are truly safe,” Macron said, speaking in the presence of Modi.

Macron also said India and France will jointly work to build a framework for artificial intelligence by combining innovation with responsibility and “technology with humanity”, against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.

“At a time when tensions are rising, there is an increased sense of urgency to direct all our digital tools towards this inclusive approach,” he said, while calling for efforts to bridge divides and build shared digital guardrails.

The French President said France and India share a common vision for developing a “sovereign AI” to protect the planet and foster prosperity for all, and underlined the need to shape rules governing AI with allies who share core values.

“I have come to convey that we are determined to continue to shape the rules of the game. And to do that with our allies, such as India,” he said, calling for “concrete action and solutions” to make AI more sustainable, efficient and accessible.

Macron also pitched for targeted funding to leverage talent and creativity in the AI domain, saying, “The future of AI will be built by those who combine innovation and responsibility.”

He began his address by highlighting India’s digital public infrastructure, citing examples of payments, digital identity and health IDs, and described India as a major player in the AI domain.