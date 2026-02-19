CCI clears BCCL internal reorganisation; Times Horizon to house demerged EIBME biz

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved an internal reorganisation at Bennett Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL), under which certain businesses will be moved into Times Horizon (THPL).

The CCI said the proposed combination involves demerging certain entities, businesses, undertakings, assets and liabilities, described as the EIBME Business, from BCCL to THPL, along with other interconnected steps.

A summary of the proposed combination filed under the Competition Commission of India (Combinations) Regulations, 2024, describes it as an internal reorganisation intended to reorient and reorganise BCCL’s businesses for sharper focus across its assets and opportunities.

The filing lists parties to the combination as Sanmati Properties Limited, Bharat Nidhi Limited, Arth Udyog Limited, TM Investments Limited, Vineet Jain, Times Horizon Private Limited, BCCL, P N B Finance and Industries Limited, Camac Commercial Company Limited, Samir Jain, Meera Jain, Esoterica Services Limited, and Ashoka Viniyoga Limited.

BCCL and its group entities operate across print and digital publishing and a range of other businesses, including real estate classifieds, television broadcasting, digital products and services, radio entertainment, music, movies, out-of-home advertising, brand capital, events and conferences, magazines, lifestyle and entertainment, education and ed-tech, fintech, sports, gaming, advertising, and investments.

THPL is a newly incorporated entity and currently does not have business activities, the CCI said, adding that post the reorganisation it will house the EIBME Business.

The filing states the transaction will not have an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, while noting horizontal overlaps in the publication of digital content in India, the provision of event management services in India, and the supply of digital advertisement space in India, along with certain vertical relationships.