Aaj Tak launches ‘vPaper’ ePaper format with Dailyhunt

New Delhi: Aaj Tak has launched a new ePaper format called “vPaper” in collaboration with Dailyhunt, adding video playback links inside a newspaper-style layout.

The product is positioned as a 12-page ePaper that is published early in the morning, ahead of print newspaper delivery. It will be available free of cost, the companies said.

vPaper carries sections across business, sports, education, travel and national news, among others. Its key feature is video integration.

Readers can click on stories in the ePaper and watch related video coverage, combining Aaj Tak’s TV output with a print-like reading experience.

Salil Kumar, CEO Digital Business, India Today Group, said, "With vPaper, we are reimagining the morning news experience. It combines the authority of Aaj Tak’s journalism with the immediacy of digital delivery and the power of video storytelling. Being available before print and free for readers makes it truly inclusive. Our partnership with Dailyhunt allows us to scale this innovation nationwide."

Sunil Mohapatra, SVP, Verse, said, "At Dailyhunt, our mission is to democratize access to credible news across India. The launch of Aaj Tak’s Vpaper strengthens our premium content portfolio and introduces an engaging, video-enabled ePaper format for our users. This collaboration bridges the gap between traditional print consumption and interactive digital experiences."