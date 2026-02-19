Havas Life appoints Joao Camacho as CCO, India & Middle East

New Delhi: Havas Life has appointed João Camacho as Chief Creative Officer, India & Middle East.

Camacho will be based in Mumbai and work across India and the Middle East region.

Joining from Publicis in Dubai, he will report to Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Havas Health, and Dorelle Kulkarni, Managing Director, Havas Life Mumbai.

With more than two decades of global experience in healthcare communications, Camacho brings an international perspective shaped by leadership roles across Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East.

“João is a truly global creative leader with a deep understanding of how healthcare brands must show up differently across cultures, markets, and moments,” said Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Havas Health. “His experience, curiosity, and belief in creativity as a force for progress make him a powerful addition to our leadership team as we continue to grow in India and the Middle East.”

“Havas Health’s bold expansion in India and the Middle East fuels its rapid growth trajectory across Asia, solidifying its position as one of the region’s leading healthcare communications networks,” said Charles Houdoux, Global Chief Client Officer Havas Health, CEO APAC-LATAM. “João’s appointment reflects our ambition to build world-class creative leadership locally, while staying deeply connected to the global Havas Health vision. He brings the cultural fluency, strategic thinking, and creative confidence these markets demand.”

Dorelle Kulkarni, Managing Director, Havas Life Mumbai, added, “We’re delighted to welcome João Camacho to Havas Life Mumbai. He brings a rare blend of global perspective and deep local sensitivity, matched by curiosity, humility, and a genuine passion for improving healthcare experiences. As client expectations evolve beyond communication to true partnership spanning culture, patients, physicians, regulation, and a fast-changing healthcare landscape, João’s mix of strategic thinking, empathy, and creativity makes him ideally suited for this role. I look forward to working with him as we strengthen Havas Life in India and create relevant impact for patients, caregivers, doctors, and health and wellness brands.”

“Joining Havas Health feels like stepping onto a stage built for bold ideas and stories that truly move people,” said João Camacho, Chief Creative Officer, India & Middle East, Havas Life. “Leading creative across India and the Middle East, a region buzzing with energy, innovation, and possibility, is both thrilling and humbling. I can’t wait to bring my perspective, curiosity, and passion to this incredible platform, shaping campaigns that inspire, connect, and make a real difference.”