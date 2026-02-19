Reliance to invest Rs 10 lakh crore in AI over seven years, Ambani tells India AI Summit

New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced a Rs 10 lakh crore investment plan over the next seven years, positioning the outlay as a push to build large-scale AI infrastructure and expand access to artificial intelligence across India.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Ambani said AI is at an early stage of its potential and could usher in what he described as an era of “super abundance”.

He said the world is at a fork on AI, with one path leading to scarce and expensive AI controlled by a few, while the other leads to AI that is affordable and accessible.

"Jio with Reliance will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year," he said. "This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined nation-building capital."

Ambani said the key constraint in AI is not talent, but the cost of computing power. He said Jio Intelligence will build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure, including gigawatt-scale data centres.

He said Jio’s role in connecting India to the internet era would now extend into what he called the “intelligence era”. Ambani said the company plans to deliver AI capabilities to citizens and businesses at scale, using the same approach of reliability and affordability that helped expand mobile data access.