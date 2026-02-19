Bvlgari onboards Dua Lipa as global brand ambassador

New Delhi: Bvlgari on Thursday announced singer and songwriter Dua Lipa as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

The company said Lipa is among the most influential artists of her generation, with multiple Grammy and BRIT Awards. It also cited her global streaming numbers and cultural reach.

Laura Burdese, Bvlgari Deputy CEO and Bvlgari CEO, said, “Dua Lipa embodies a contemporary vision of empowerment and freedom that deeply resonates with Bvlgari’s values. She is a strong, authentic voice who redefines success and, through her artistry and confidence, inspires women around the world to embrace their inner strength.

Burdese added, “We are proud to welcome her as our Global Brand Ambassador and to begin this exciting new chapter together,” said Laura Burdese, Bvlgari Deputy CEO and Bvlgari CEO.

“It is incredibly special to work alongside an iconic brand like Bvlgari, and I'm thrilled to be part of a house that embodies confidence, creativity, and modern femininity. Their pieces always add the perfect finishing touch, transforming a look into a real moment,” commented Dua Lipa.