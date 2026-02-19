Times Prime brings Crunchyroll to members; plans start at Rs 469 a year

New Delhi: Times Prime has partnered with Crunchyroll to add anime streaming to its membership bundle, as anime viewing grows in India’s digital audience.

Under the partnership, Times Prime members who opt for an annual Crunchyroll subscription will get an exclusive two-month free trial, the companies said.

The Crunchyroll subscription offers an anime library across genres such as action, fantasy, drama, romance and slice-of-life. It also includes ad-free streaming, multiple language options, and simulcasts of new episodes shortly after their Japanese broadcast.

Times Prime said the addition strengthens its entertainment portfolio and is aimed at evolving member preferences. Crunchyroll said the partnership helps it reach a premium, engaged audience through a trusted platform.

Crunchyroll said it offers a catalogue of over 900 anime titles in India, including more than 160 dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, commented, "Today's entertainment landscape is defined by personalisation, quality, and accessibility. Partnering with Crunchyroll allows us to meet the growing demand for anime among our members while enhancing the breadth and depth of our entertainment offerings."

Akshat Sahu, Vice President, GTM and Partnerships Marketing, APAC & MENA, Crunchyroll, added, “India continues to be one of the fastest-growing anime markets globally, with audiences increasingly embracing anime as part of their everyday entertainment. Through our collaboration with Times Prime, we’re making anime more accessible to a highly engaged and digitally savvy community. This collaboration allows new viewers to discover the breadth of anime on Crunchyroll while strengthening our long-term commitment to fans in India.”