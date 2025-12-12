Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 12, 2025

- Dec 12, 2025 13:19 IST
Pinterest to acquire tvScientific, bringing performance advertising to connected TV
The agreement will allow Pinterest to connect its intent-driven audience data with tvScientific’s CTV performance platform, giving advertisers clearer measurement across screens. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 13:06 IST
Media professional Nivedita Basu creates Global Cancer Care for early cancer support
The platform provides guidance on symptoms, screenings, and specialist access while offering emotional support to patients facing early cancer concerns. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 12:54 IST
ICAI clears new networking and advertising guidelines for CA firms
The revised rules allow more flexibility in advertising, expand services to include forensic accounting, research, AI, and enhance professional visibility. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 12:20 IST
DIVINE to premiere fifth studio album ‘Walking On Water’ on JioHotstar
The album premiere on December 18, 2025, will feature performances, behind-the-scenes content, and audiovisual introductions to the new work. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 10:53 IST
Disney alleges Google’s AI is copying its characters in major copyright dispute
The cease-and-desist letter claims Google’s AI systems reproduced Disney-owned characters on a large scale, prompting concerns over intellectual property misuse. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 10:38 IST
Bombay HC upholds civic bodies’ right to levy licence fees on hoardings and sky-signs
Court dismisses ad firms’ challenge to fee hikes by Pune, Nashik, Thane and Kolhapur civic bodies, calls it “luxury litigation” driven by commercial motive. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 10:29 IST
WARC upgrades global ad spend forecast; India market seen rising to $13.8 bn in 2025
WARC projects India ad spend growth of 4.6% in 2025, accelerating to 8.0% in 2026 and 9.7% in 2027, as big tech tightens its grip on incremental ad dollars. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 10:28 IST
Authenticity in storytelling is a currency that can never be demonetised: Kamal Haasan
At JioHotstar’s South Unbound in Chennai, the actor-politician said “the audience has become the platform” as JioStar outlined a Rs 12,000 crore South investment plan, including Rs 4,000 crore for Tamil Nadu. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 10:25 IST
Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh set to split Dharma Cornerstone partnership
The split between Johar and Sajdeh follows months of friction linked to corporate changes within Dharma Productions after a significant outside investment. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 10:05 IST
India’s CTV surge is unstoppable, but trust gaps worry advertisers
Experts warn India’s fast-growing CTV market lacks unified measurement and device-level transparency, risking unsustainable ad delivery as frequency controls fail and verification gaps widen across platforms and OEM ecosystems. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 09:14 IST
Disney to let OpenAI’s Sora use Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars characters in three-year AI deal
As part of the deal, Disney will invest $1 billion in OpenAI and receive equity warrants, while Sora and ChatGPT Images will gain rights to generate short videos and images featuring more than 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 09:10 IST
Honasa Consumer acquires Reginald Men owner BTM Ventures for Rs 195 crore
The Mamaearth parent will buy a 95% stake in the men’s personal care brand at an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore, adding a Rs 70-crore, high-EBITDA business and strengthening its presence in the south-led sunscreen and serum market. Read more...
- Dec 12, 2025 09:06 IST
Mars completes acquisition of Kellanova in $35.9-billion snacking deal
The company expects the enlarged Mars Snacking business to generate about $36 billion in annual revenues and house nine brands with more than $1 billion in sales each. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 12, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update