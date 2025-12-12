New Delhi: Pinterest has announced a definitive agreement to acquire tvScientific, a connected TV (CTV) performance advertising platform. The move will introduce CTV into Pinterest’s advertising ecosystem by combining the platform’s intent-based audience signals with tvScientific’s performance-driven CTV technology.

Following the acquisition, tvScientific’s outcome-based CTV product is set to be integrated into Pinterest’s performance advertising suite, including Pinterest Performance+.

Commenting on the development, Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest, said, “People plan and shop across multiple screens and advertisers need performance solutions that reflect that reality. For the first time, Pinterest advertisers will be able to evaluate TV with the clarity they expect from their performance channels.”

He added, “Looking ahead, advertisers will be able to buy TV with the performance metrics they are already using, turning Pinterest into a true search, social, and CTV performance solution. This is an exciting progression in our multi-year strategy to drive new sources of demand to Pinterest and begin to allow advertisers to reach our valuable audience beyond our platform.”

tvScientific’s platform is designed to make CTV accessible and measurable, with features including automated media buying, AI-led optimisation models and deterministic attribution. Its tools allow advertisers to manage campaigns and track performance across screens.

Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific, said, “This is the first time a performance CTV engine will come together at scale with an intent-rich visual search platform and it fundamentally changes what marketers can expect from TV. Combining our performance-driven CTV platform with Pinterest’s scale and high-intent audience will create a powerful new equation for modern advertisers.”

The initial focus will be on expanding tvScientific’s capabilities in the United States before broadening the integration internationally. The deal remains subject to regulatory review and other customary conditions, and is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

tvScientific will continue operating under its existing name after the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed, and Pinterest has stated that it does not expect a material impact on its financial results.