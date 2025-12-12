New Delhi: Amazon MX Player has appointed Niraj Mishra as Head of Growth and Product Marketing. Mishra shared the update in a LinkedIn post, saying he has taken up the role in Mumbai.

Before returning to Amazon MX Player, Mishra held senior positions across major digital and entertainment platforms. He previously served as Vice President of Product Marketing at Dream11 and earlier led product growth and international expansion at Disney+ Hotstar.

Mishra has worked with Amazon MX Player in the past as Head of User Growth, where he built a growth team and led performance, retention and lifecycle initiatives. His earlier experience includes user growth leadership roles at ByteDance, subscription revenue responsibilities at ZEE5 Global, and marketing positions at Suvidhaa Infoserve and Idea Cellular.

Across these roles, he has worked on user acquisition, retention, product growth, subscription development, digital marketing optimisation and large-scale branding campaigns for streaming platforms.