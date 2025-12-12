New Delhi: Nykaa Cosmetics has partnered with hot sauce brand Naagin for a cross-category collaboration built around a shared pop-culture reference point: actor Urvashi Dholakia’s “teekhi” persona.

The association centres on a campaign film featuring Dholakia revisiting her iconic on-screen attitude while introducing the Nykaa Cosmetics and Naagin Hot Sauce Plumping Gloss.

The film opens with Dholakia’s dramatic appearance, followed by the line, “Tum sabko lagta tha main chali gayi? Galatfehmi thi.” What follows is a sequence built on her familiar expressions and tone as she responds to the question “Tumhara kaam kya hai?” with “Mera kaam hai kalesh karna.”

The script continues to play on her image as she comments on her “teekhi zubaan” and suggests that contemporary audiences no longer need her brand of sharpness because “today’s girls are so bold, so fiery”.

The product reveal is positioned as another extension of the “spice” theme, with Dholakia describing the gloss as “Itna teekha… par phir bhi tasty.” She jokes about lip trends, remarking that fillers are popular now, whereas “mere time mein toh laal mirch hi kaafi thi.”

The film ends with her closing line, “Garmi toh ab badhegi,” accompanied by a close-up of her glossed lips.

Watch the campaign film: