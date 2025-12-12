India Today Group leadership rings NSE ceremonial bell to mark 50 years

Mumbai: India Today Group on Friday marked its golden jubilee year with a ceremonial bell ringing at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), celebrating the network’s 50-year journey.

India Today Group Chairman Aroon Purie, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director Kalli Purie, Group CEO Dinesh Bhatia, and NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan jointly rang the ceremonial bell at the Exchange’s Atrium on December 12.

Calling the moment significant for the organisation, Aroon Purie said the strength of institutions underpins a nation’s financial health. “A nation’s health depends upon its financial strength, and this strength has to be institutionalised. Institutions like the NSE build that strength and Institutions like India Today safeguard it with truth, transparency and trust,” he said.

Kalli Purie said the bell ringing carried symbolic meaning for the Group as it entered its 50th year. Referring to the organisation’s beginnings, she said the mission was set with the first edition in December 1975 and has continued to shape its journalism across platforms.

“From the very first edition in Dec’75, our mission was clear, to hold up a mirror to the nation, to pursue truth with courage and to document India as it was, as it is and as it aspires to be,” she said. She added that the Group’s journalism is now “digitally empowered”, with storytelling across platforms, and that “credibility and candid constructive conversations, not clicks and TRPs, become the most valuable currency”.

The Group said it has covered key political and national transitions over five decades, reporting across elections, upheavals and major developments. It also said it has reported on corruption, scams and conflict from the frontlines during this period.

In its release, the India Today Group also cited its recent global interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin as an example of the need for institutions to evolve while remaining committed to purpose.

As part of the golden jubilee commemorations, the Group announced it will release five commemorative films, with each film reflecting a decade of its evolution. A teaser and brand film were screened at the NSE event, and the Group also unveiled a 50-year commemorative logo.

The ceremony concluded with the Group reiterating its commitment to shaping informed public discourse as it begins its golden jubilee year.