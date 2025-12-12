New Delhi: Indian rapper DIVINE is set to premiere his fifth studio album, Walking On Water, through an exclusive stream on JioHotstar on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 9 PM IST.
DIVINE, regarded as a pioneer of Indian hip hop, has described the album as his “most personal and ambitious body of work to date.” The premiere will feature performances, behind-the-scenes content, and audiovisual elements designed to provide viewers with insights into the album’s creation.
Speaking about the release, DIVINE said, “Walking On Water is the closest I’ve ever come to who I truly am, as an artist and as a person. To share this moment with fans across India is something I’ve always dreamed of. I hope everyone tuning in at 9 PM feels the emotion, the evolution, and the fire that built this album.”
The album will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar on December 18, 2025 at 9 PM IST.