New Delhi: India Today has introduced a new discussion format, The 3C Project, positioned as a space for empathy-led, issue-centred conversations at a time when political and social divides continue to dominate public discourse.

The project focuses on bringing individuals with differing lived experiences into a single forum to discuss contentious subjects without the structure or hostility of traditional debate formats.

The series presents dialogue as a way to understand contrasting viewpoints on issues including caste, religion, youth crime and digital exposure. Participants are encouraged to listen, respond and challenge perspectives while seeking clarity rather than confrontation.

India Today states that the intention is to broaden discussions typically limited to online echo chambers and encourage a more reflective exchange of ideas.

The first episode premiered on X last week, opening with a discussion on caste reservation, an issue that frequently shapes arguments around opportunity, equity and policy. The episode was directed at younger, digitally active audiences and introduced ground-level experiences into the conversation.

To continue the discussion beyond the video format, India Today hosted an X Space on December 8, at 9 pm, moderated by Managing Editor Marya Shakil. The live session drew more than 1,000 participants, with listeners contributing their views and questioning prevailing assumptions. The recording saw more than 200 replays shortly after the session ended.

During the session, Shakil said, “If you listen to disagree, not to dismiss, then this India Today Space can rise above noise and shape how India thinks about caste, opportunity and power.”

Insights from the X Space were later discussed on her television programme Newstrack at 10 pm, linking digital engagement with the network’s broadcast coverage.