Rahul Shivshankar takes editorial charge at CNN-News18 as Zakka Jacob moves to on-air role

New Delhi: CNN-News18 Managing Editor Zakka Jacob will move out of day-to-day managerial duties and transition to a larger on-air and editorial mandate, as part of a leadership change communicated internally by the network.

In an email to staff, Network Chief Content Officer Santosh Menon said, “Having firmly established CNN-News18 on the leaderboard, Zakka has been expressing his desire for some weeks now to step back from managerial responsibilities and focus on his journalistic craft. After persuading him to steer another edition of IOTY, we have acceded to his wishes. He will transition to the role of Senior Anchor and Group Foreign Affairs Editor in the grade of Managing Editor, in which capacity he will host shows on multiple platforms besides CNN-NEWS18.”

The email struck an appreciative note for Jacob’s stewardship, crediting him with shaping the channel’s editorial tone and strengthening its leadership position. Menon described Jacob’s imprint on CNN-News18 as evident in the channel’s balanced editorial personality, and thanked him for his leadership and contributions.

As part of the same internal communication, the network said the editorial baton at CNN-News18 will pass to Rahul Shivshankar, who will take charge as Editorial Affairs Director. Shivshankar currently anchors the 9 pm show The Hard Facts and will oversee newsroom teams across input, output, production and off-platform, with all teams reporting to him.

Both Jacob and Shivshankar will begin their new roles from Monday, the email said.