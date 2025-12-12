New Delhi: The talent management partnership between Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh is headed for a separation, with both expected to run their ventures independently, according to news reports.

The development effectively brings the Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) to an end, five years after it was set up as a joint effort between Dharma Productions and Cornerstone.

Reports indicate that the relationship between Johar and Sajdeh deteriorated after Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions bought a 50% stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment earlier this year.

The investment, valued at around Rs 1,000 crore, altered internal structures within Johar’s companies and appears to have contributed to the eventual estrangement between the two DCA founders.

Following the split, Dharma Cornerstone is expected to be reorganised under a new entity, Dharma Creative Agency, while Sajdeh is likely to continue independently with Cornerstone. The paperwork is understood to be in progress, with the finer aspects still being worked out.

DCA emerged as a prominent player in the talent management space, representing a wide mix of film and music personalities, including Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Kakkar, and Jubin Nautiyal, along with several younger actors such as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Sajdeh, regarded as one of the country’s most experienced talent managers, has worked across sports and entertainment for nearly two decades. He founded Cornerstone in 2008 after stints at Percept Entertainment and Globosport and is widely associated with managing Virat Kohli for many years, helping shape the cricketer’s brand and commercial presence.

For Dharma, the revised structure is expected to consolidate representation within its existing creative ecosystem at a time of organisational expansion. For Sajdeh, continuing with Cornerstone preserves autonomy and a roster that spans both sports and entertainment.