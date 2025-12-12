New Delhi: Media professional Nivedita Basu has moved into the healthcare sector with the launch of Global Cancer Care (GCC), a platform positioned to support individuals during the early and often uncertain stages of a potential cancer diagnosis.

The initiative follows her personal experience earlier this year and enters a landscape marked by rising cancer incidence and delayed detection across India.

National and international datasets continue to point to gaps in India’s screening participation. WHO and ICMR projections indicate a rise in new cancer cases by 2025, particularly breast, cervical, and oral cancers. The National Health Profile notes that more than 70% of Indian women do not undergo regular screenings, while many seek consultations only after symptoms escalate.

Gartner’s 2025 Health Behaviour Insights report cites fear, unfamiliarity with medical processes, and lack of navigation as persistent psychological barriers to early intervention. IDC’s 2025 Healthcare Outlook has also highlighted patient navigation and emotional support as underdeveloped components within the country’s broader care ecosystem.

Basu’s experience began with the discovery of a breast lump, which led to a period marked by multiple tests, medical terminology, varied advice, and emotional strain. “You feel the fear even before you feel the diagnosis,” she says.

“The unknown becomes bigger than the disease itself, and during that time, there is no one who tells you what to do, where to go, or how to hold yourself together. Global Cancer Care was created so that no one has to walk those first frightening steps alone.”

This period shaped the structure of GCC, which focuses on the uncertainties that arise before clinical treatment begins. The platform provides guidance on symptoms, screening routes, diagnostic interpretation, and connections with medical specialists. It also supports individuals undergoing chemotherapy, including access to cooling cap therapy.

Dr Shivam, Clinical Director at GCC, says that delayed diagnosis continues to affect cancer outcomes in India. “Delayed diagnosis remains one of India’s biggest cancer challenges, and the data consistently points to navigational gaps as a key cause. When people are unsure of what a test means, whom to consult, or how serious a symptom is, they freeze. When they freeze, disease progresses. GCC ensures that fear never becomes the reason someone loses time and time is everything in cancer care. When patients feel emotionally supported and medically guided, they make decisions sooner. That alone can change outcomes.”

Industry assessments point to a gradual shift towards patient-support ecosystems that combine clinical clarity with emotional and informational assistance, areas in which India continues to evolve. GCC’s model intends to normalise cancer discussions, provide structured support for women aged 30–60, and create accessible channels for early intervention.

The organisation is preparing to extend its presence to major metropolitan cities over 2026–27, with a focus on strengthening early detection support and guided care pathways.