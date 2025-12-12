New Delhi: Air India has launched a new India-focused brand campaign titled “Change is in the Air”, introducing a fresh creative expression, “That’s Air India Now.”

The campaign highlights how passengers are experiencing ongoing changes across the airline’s domestic network, including refurbished cabins, elevated inflight dining, enhanced digital journeys, and the warmth of Indian hospitality.

The campaign features five films presenting spontaneous passenger reactions and slice-of-life stories, portraying the national carrier through real consumer voices. It has been rolled out across television, digital, print, social media, and T20 Cricket, offering broad visibility nationwide.

The launch coincides with Air India’s wider transformation, with the airline targeting over 90% of its domestic flights to offer upgraded experiences by the end of 2026. Currently, 104 aircraft feature modern or retrofitted interiors.

The airline plans to induct six new widebody aircraft and more than 20 narrowbody aircraft next year. Alongside the new fleet, ongoing retrofits of legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft will ensure close to 60% of the widebody fleet has modern cabins by the end of 2026.

Air India is also enhancing on-ground facilities, with a new lounge opening at Delhi Terminal 3 and a second domestic lounge expected later in the year. International lounges in San Francisco and New York (JFK) will reopen early next year.

In addition, a new international menu, rooted in customer insights, will offer chef-curated à la carte options in First Class and fine-dining plating in Business Class, celebrating both global cuisine and India’s culinary heritage.

The airline’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme, with 10 million members, will transition into a unified, group-wide programme to offer a more seamless experience. Service training for crew continues to scale up, supporting the expanded network and elevated passenger offerings.

“Change is in the Air” reflects the improvements passengers are encountering in real time: a renewed fleet, upgraded services, modern lounges, enhanced digital touchpoints, and a stronger global network. Under the Tata Group, Air India continues its transformation, signalling a renewed era for the national carrier.

Watch the campaign films: