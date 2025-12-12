New Delhi: The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have entered into a three-year agreement that will bring hundreds of Disney characters to Sora, OpenAI’s short-form generative AI video platform, and make Disney a major customer and investor in the AI company.

Under the licensing deal, Sora and ChatGPT Images will be able to generate short, user-prompted social videos and images featuring more than 200 characters drawn from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, including associated costumes, props, vehicles and iconic environments. The agreement does not cover any talent likenesses or voices.

Curated selections of these fan-inspired, Sora-generated videos will be made available to stream on Disney+, with both companies also working together to build new AI-powered products, tools and experiences for Disney subscribers. Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to start generating videos using Disney’s licensed characters in early 2026.

Alongside the content licensing pact, Disney will become a major OpenAI customer, using its APIs across parts of the business, including Disney+, and deploying ChatGPT internally for employees. As part of the agreement, Disney will make a $1-billion equity investment in OpenAI and receive warrants to purchase additional equity, subject to definitive documentation, board approvals and customary closing conditions.

The two companies said the partnership is also intended to set “meaningful standards” for responsible AI in entertainment. OpenAI has committed to maintaining age-appropriate policies and other safeguards on Sora, and both sides have pledged to uphold strong controls to prevent illegal or harmful content, respect the rights of content owners over model outputs, and protect individuals’ ability to control the use of their voice and likeness.

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company. “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI, we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

“Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Among the characters fans will be able to use in their creations are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa, as well as characters from the worlds of Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up, Zootopia, and many more; plus animated or illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters like Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers, Yoda and more.